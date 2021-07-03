Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHGG. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $84.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.69, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

