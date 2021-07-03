Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHK. MKM Partners raised Chesapeake Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.67.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -12.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $161,788,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,749,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

