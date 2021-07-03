China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Up 47.8% in June

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE:COE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,886. The company has a market cap of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $31.00.
China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter.
About China Online Education Group
China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.