China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Up 47.8% in June

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:COE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,886. The company has a market cap of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of -0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35. China Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $91.64 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. DCM Hybrid RMB Fund International Ltd. purchased a new stake in China Online Education Group during the first quarter valued at about $78,254,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.