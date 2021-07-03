China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,300 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the May 31st total of 282,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CHPXF opened at $3.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.57. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.15.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
