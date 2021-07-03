Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives $99.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,850.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHH opened at $121.91 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $78.83 and a 12-month high of $123.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.