CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 8,815 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,179,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,372,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,574 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $57,127,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSN opened at $73.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $81.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.52. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

