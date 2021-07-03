CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,280,000 after acquiring an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $231,301,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,498,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,640,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after acquiring an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

SYF stock opened at $49.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

