CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,153 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $151.40 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $84.87 and a 12 month high of $151.45. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.53.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

