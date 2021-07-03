CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,369 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 46.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $84,340,000 after acquiring an additional 803,286 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 11.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.7% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 612,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,230 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

