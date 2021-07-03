CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.71 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $365.59 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $374.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.82, for a total value of $424,627.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $587,066.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.01, for a total transaction of $3,140,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,119 shares of company stock worth $29,910,756. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.53.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

