CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,343 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,977,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

