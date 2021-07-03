CIBC Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price lifted by CIBC to C$50.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.20.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$46.82 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$47.49. The firm has a market cap of C$50.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

