Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 108.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after buying an additional 257,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 112,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $85.67. 259,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,113. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.84 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.58.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 38,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $3,262,181.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,253.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $4,890,213. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

