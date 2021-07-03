Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $305.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $275.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Shares of KSU opened at $284.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.32. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $142.03 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,952,689,000 after acquiring an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $648,855,000 after acquiring an additional 143,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after acquiring an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $187,442,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

