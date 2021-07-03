Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YMAB. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,223,373.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares in the company, valued at $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,471 shares of company stock worth $10,091,029. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

