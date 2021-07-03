Citigroup Inc. Buys 31,791 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after acquiring an additional 583,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,059,000 after acquiring an additional 208,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,499,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

