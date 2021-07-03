Citigroup Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 1,391.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,637 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,829,000 after acquiring an additional 128,417 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 310,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,573.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVM stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

