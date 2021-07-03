Citigroup Inc. Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of NCR worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In related news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

