Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AppFolio by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,576,000 after acquiring an additional 286,659 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,035,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,493,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppFolio by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 118,353 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on APPF. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPF opened at $139.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.98. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.10.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

