Citigroup Lowers H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HNNMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

HNNMY stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

