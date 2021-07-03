Citigroup Raises ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to $70.00

ENI (NYSE:E) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on E. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.33.

E opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. ENI has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth about $150,000.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

