Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82. Citizens & Northern has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $396.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,358 shares of company stock valued at $83,634. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 28.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

