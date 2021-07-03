CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.83.

About CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

