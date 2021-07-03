Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Up 64.1% in June

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. Insiders sold a total of 3,574,439 shares of company stock valued at $35,460,353 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,132,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,971,908. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.11 and a beta of 1.87. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

