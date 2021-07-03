Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 1,529 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,649 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

SSD opened at $110.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.77. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

