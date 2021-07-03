Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

