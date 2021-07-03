Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $430,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $265.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.44. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $176.07 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The firm has a market cap of $100.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

