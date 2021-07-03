Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,581,000 after purchasing an additional 97,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after purchasing an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,488,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAE opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

