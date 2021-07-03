Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 1,836 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IPAR opened at $71.79 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

