Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 376,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 38,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.83 and a 1-year high of $109.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

