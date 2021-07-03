Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes $530,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $69,648,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 114.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after buying an additional 576,430 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 57.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,699,000 after buying an additional 239,542 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $16,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BC opened at $98.65 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

