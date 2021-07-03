CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong Has $6.34 Million Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 1,633.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the quarter. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up 0.2% of CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong owned approximately 0.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,610. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,375 shares of company stock worth $15,506,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.