CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 737,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,489,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $50,324,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $8,934,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CM Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $20,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM Life Sciences stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. 658,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52. CM Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

