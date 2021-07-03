Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) & Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Critical Contrast

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) and Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Science Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Science Products has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Coda Octopus Group and Applied Science Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coda Octopus Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Applied Science Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coda Octopus Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.73%. Given Coda Octopus Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Coda Octopus Group is more favorable than Applied Science Products.

Profitability

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Applied Science Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coda Octopus Group 27.32% 15.59% 14.14% Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coda Octopus Group and Applied Science Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coda Octopus Group $20.04 million 4.76 $3.34 million N/A N/A Applied Science Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Science Products.

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Applied Science Products on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; 3D MATT, a multiple automatic target tracking solution used for diver tracking; and Echoscope and construction monitoring software used for tracking and placement of single layer armor blocks used in breakwater construction; and 4G Underwater Survey Explorer that provides real-time visualization and automation processing for sonar software. Further, the company provides engineering services and embedded solutions, such as mission computers to prime defense contractors; and Thermite rugged visual computers, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Science Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Advanced Plasma Products, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing a range of products based upon the patented one atmosphere uniform glow discharge plasma (OAUGDP) technology. The OAUGDP is a technology that allows the production of plasma in air at atmospheric conditions with very low power input and no requirement for vacuum equipment. The company principally offers the TriClean Pro, an air purification product that filters and destroys airborne contaminants, such as bacteria, viruses, allergens mold spores, and odors; and is used in hospitals, assisted living facilities, doctor's offices, athletic facilities, day care centers, hotels, and office buildings. Its products under development include air purification products, disinfection products, medical instrument sterilizers, flow control actuators, and medical waste disinfection products. The company was formerly known as Flight Safety Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Science Products, Inc. in December 2009. Applied Science Products, Inc. is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

