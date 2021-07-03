Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Raised to C$143.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $98.62.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

