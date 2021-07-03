Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Raised to C$143.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$130.00 to C$143.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CGEAF stock opened at $93.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.91. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $69.98 and a one year high of $98.62.
About Cogeco Communications
