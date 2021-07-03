Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $27.56 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.