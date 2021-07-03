Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 48.1% in June

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the May 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDP. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 545,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 45,660 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $27.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

