Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stake Boosted by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,620 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $46,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 244,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.70. 2,752,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,061,953. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

