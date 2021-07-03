Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 80.1% in June

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised shares of Coloplast A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Coloplast A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CLPBY opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3652 dividend. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

