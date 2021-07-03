Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,355,736 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 53,226 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Comcast worth $127,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

