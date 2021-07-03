CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.00

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 33370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 16.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,323,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

