Comparing Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) and Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Hermitage Offshore Services alerts:

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Ardmore Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A Ardmore Shipping -10.51% -4.43% -1.93%

Hermitage Offshore Services has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hermitage Offshore Services and Ardmore Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A Ardmore Shipping $220.06 million 0.63 -$6.05 million $0.02 208.00

Ardmore Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Ardmore Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and Ardmore Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardmore Shipping 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ardmore Shipping has a consensus price target of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.22%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Hermitage Offshore Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermitage Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.