Comparing Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) & Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) and Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and Abeona Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and Abeona Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) -34.94% -8.83% -7.14% Abeona Therapeutics N/A -48.10% -33.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and Abeona Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) $20.95 million 7.49 -$1.09 million ($0.01) -105.00 Abeona Therapeutics $10.00 million 15.35 -$84.23 million ($0.55) -2.82

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Abeona Therapeutics. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abeona Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics beats Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer. Its products portfolio includes Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation that combines XR-17 with docetaxel that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Cantrixil, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company also provides combination therapies, such as XR-19 for various forms of cancer, including ovarian, first-line breast, prostate, and lung cancer. In addition, its animal health product portfolio includes Paccal Vet, a patented formulation of paclitaxel for the treatment of mammary carcinoma; and Doxophos Vet, a patented formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of lymphoma. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B. It is also developing ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-301 for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

