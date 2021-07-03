Comparing SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) and CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of CyberArk Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 86.5% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SecureWorks and CyberArk Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureWorks $561.03 million 3.07 -$21.90 million ($0.01) -2,064.00 CyberArk Software $464.43 million 11.15 -$5.76 million $0.55 240.89

CyberArk Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SecureWorks. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyberArk Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SecureWorks and CyberArk Software, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureWorks 2 3 0 0 1.60 CyberArk Software 0 3 12 0 2.80

SecureWorks presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 28.54%. CyberArk Software has a consensus target price of $164.18, indicating a potential upside of 23.92%. Given CyberArk Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CyberArk Software is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Volatility & Risk

SecureWorks has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberArk Software has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SecureWorks and CyberArk Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureWorks -3.71% 0.15% 0.10% CyberArk Software -4.96% 0.76% 0.34%

Summary

CyberArk Software beats SecureWorks on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments. The company also offers robust Identity and Access Management as a Service that provides artificial intelligence based and security-first approach to manage identities, such as workforce identity, which offers adaptive multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on, application gateway, identity lifecycle management, and directory services; and customer identity services that provides authentication and authorization services, MFA, directory, and user management to enable organizations to provide their customers with easy and secure access to websites and applications. In addition, it offers Secrets Manager Credential Providers to provide and manage the credentials used by third-party solutions; and Secrets Manager Conjur for cloud-native applications. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries; and government agencies through direct sales force, as well as distributors, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and managed security service providers. CyberArk Software Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

