Comparing Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) & Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38%

This table compares Stagecoach Group and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stagecoach Group $1.80 billion 0.37 $45.34 million N/A N/A Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stagecoach Group and Lightning eMotors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stagecoach Group 1 0 8 0 2.78 Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00

Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 87.12%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Summary

Stagecoach Group beats Lightning eMotors on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stagecoach Group

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

