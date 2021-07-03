comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $392.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that comScore will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of comScore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 129,951 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of comScore by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 69,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

