Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,765,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $18,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Conduent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Conduent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Conduent by 0.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 664,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Conduent by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 382,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Conduent by 3.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $7.23 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.94.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

