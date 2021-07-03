Conduit (LON:CRE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 549 ($7.17). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 537 ($7.02), with a volume of 280,288 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Conduit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target for the company.

Get Conduit alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £888.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,547.75.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.