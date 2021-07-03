ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,340,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 24,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WISH opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,994.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018 over the last three months. 32.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

