ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.17. 1,452,490 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 134,244,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Specifically, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,320.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its position in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in ContextLogic by 855.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 641,224 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

